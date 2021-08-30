Taliban gun down folk singer Fawad Andarabi days after having tea with him
Taliban gun down folk singer Fawad Andarabi days after having tea with him
KABUL – Taliban reportedly killed an Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi in Baghlan province days after the fighters searched his residence and drank tea with him.

The incident occurred in the Baghlan province, which is roughly 100km north of the country’s capital. There has been a disruption in the region since the Taliban’s ousted the western-backed setup.

The deceased used to play the ghichak – a bowed flute – and sang folk songs dedicated to his birthplace and the Afghan people.

The family of the slain man while speaking with an international news agency said the insurgents shot him for no reason. “He was innocent, a singer who only was entertaining people,” his son Jawad, said while revealing that his father was shot in the head on the farm.

Jawad further added that militants visited their home earlier while things got changed on Friday, August 27. The grief-stricken son while demanding justice for his father said that a local Taliban council has vowed to punish the killers.

Furthermore, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told an international wire service that he is unaware of the incident while he mentioned that the killing will be investigated.

The development came after Zabihullah Mujahid, indicated that the public presence of music is going to be banned under their rule. “Music is forbidden in Islam, so we are hoping that we can persuade people not to do such things, instead of pressuring them”, he added.

