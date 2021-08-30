Pakistan issues fresh travel advisory for inbound flights
02:12 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Pakistan issues fresh travel advisory for inbound flights
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has issued a new travel advisory and maintained restrictions on travelers from countries in the C-category list.

In its fresh advisory, the authority has extended the temporary travel restriction on passengers coming from category-C countries till September 30th.

Director Air Transport for CAA Irfan Sabir issued the notification which stated that restrictions on passengers coming from Category-C countries would remain the same while passengers from Category-C countries will need a special permit to enter Pakistan.

South Africa, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, and Nepal, are among the 15 countries that are included in the list.

Meanwhile, the travelers from categories A and B will be bound to carry a PCR test report conducted 72 hours before the flight while they would also have to implement the quarantine rule on their arrival.

Earlier this month, the country’s top aviation body revised its international travel list and removed 11 countries including India from Category C. Pakistani citizens will be allowed to travel back home from the countries, however, they will have to undergo a COVID test prior to the departure.

