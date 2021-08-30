Imran Ashraf breaks the internet with his energetic bhangra moves

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade, his famous character Bhola became his claim to fame.

An impressive acting resume for the Mushk star, the talent powerhouse and is equally blessed with flawless dance moves as well.

This time around, he left his massive fan following excited as the 31-year-old was spotted dancing his heart out on the sets of his drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil.

The throwback video that has now surfaced on the internet is the ultimate treat for the fans as the Dillagi actor is on fire and is flaunting some crazy yet energetic dance moves.

Ashraf along with his fellow cast members showcase their dancing talent flawlessly but one thing that stood out was the energetic Bhangra dance moves.

On the work front, Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan-starrer Raqs-e-Bismil concluded and the finale created havoc on the internet as the audience heaped praises for the duo.