Imran Ashraf breaks the internet with his energetic bhangra moves

Web Desk
02:42 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Imran Ashraf breaks the internet with his energetic bhangra moves
Share

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade, his famous character Bhola became his claim to fame.

An impressive acting resume for the Mushk star, the talent powerhouse and is equally blessed with flawless dance moves as well.

This time around, he left his massive fan following excited as the 31-year-old was spotted dancing his heart out on the sets of his drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil.

The throwback video that has now surfaced on the internet is the ultimate treat for the fans as the Dillagi actor is on fire and is flaunting some crazy yet energetic dance moves.

Ashraf along with his fellow cast members showcase their dancing talent flawlessly but one thing that stood out was the energetic Bhangra dance moves.

On the work front, Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan-starrer Raqs-e-Bismil concluded and the finale created havoc on the internet as the audience heaped praises for the duo.

Imran Abbas enthralls fans with his melodious ... 05:29 PM | 11 Aug, 2021

Imran Abbas has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Riding high on the ...

More From This Category
Hareem Shah shares belly dance video from Turkey
01:24 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
Sana Javed faces severe backlash for wearing ...
08:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Yasir Hussain unveils his first look from movie ...
06:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Sadia Khan sets internet on fire with ‘Bebo ...
05:00 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul celebrates 7th wedding ...
04:08 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
Amna Ilyas's kick-off challenge goes wrong (VIDEO)
03:03 PM | 29 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah shares belly dance video from Turkey
01:24 PM | 30 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr