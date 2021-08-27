Hareem Shah threatens to expose businessman Hassan Iqbal
10:27 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Hareem Shah threatens to expose businessman Hassan Iqbal
LAHORE - TikTok star Hareem Shah has threatened to expose business tycoon Hassan Iqbal in her latest statement.

Taking to her Instagram, Hareem posted a snapshot in which she can be seen talking to Iqbal in a video call.

Calling him fraudster, Hareem accused him of marrying a “call girl”. She also claimed about sending money to gemstone expert. 

“Akhri waqat tak tu hospital me mari minty kr rha tha bagarht insan oqat Kia he tari tuj py tars kha k me ny tum sy bat ki tumy passy sent key but tu ny phr oqat dakha do any do mujy pakistan sub ko tari oqat dakhati hu call girl sy shadi krny waly 2 nmbr,” she wrote.

Hassan Iqbal has been seen with Hareem Shah in various Tik Tok videos. 

