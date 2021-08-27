'Gaming Kay Nawab' by Umair Jaswal released as official theme song for the BIGO FFPL II

Umair Jaswal, celebrity, rockstar, and fun-loving personality has always shared how energetic he is about the concept of having fun and doing what you love to do. The release of his new song “Gaming kay Nawab” is a complete representation of that, making him the perfect spokesperson for the ongoing BIGO FFPL II.

The BIGO FFPL II is the second installment to Pakistans biggest official Esports tournament. This is an initiative endorsed by the Government of Pakistan and has spread huge excitement in the Free Fire gaming community and is paving the way for the entrance of the Esports Industry in Pakistan.

FFPL II will be officially sponsored by Bigo Live as title sponsor and Infinix as co-sponsor. FFPL II will have a prize pool of PKR 10,000,000, the highest prize pool for an Esports tournament in Pakistan to date.

Umair Jaswal readily took up the task for coming up with the theme song. After hours of dedication from him, we’ve an opportunity to listen to an extremely upbeat, exciting and catchy beat.

“I’m super excited to be bringing this anthem to the Free Fire Community. I had so much fun working with all these amazing artists for this project. Thank you Free Fire Pakistan.” Says an eccentric as ever Umair Jaswal when asked about his feelings about taking up the task to create this anthem.

Other than Umair Jaswal, Sameer, Gazanfar, and Muneeb. Known more for their content at Bekaar Films were also featured in the music video of the theme song.

The song is out now and the full music video can be viewed here. You can also have a look at the matches Live every Saturday and Sunday, 7:00 PM on the Free Fire Esports Pakistan YouTube Channel.