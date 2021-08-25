Hareem Shah’s new dance video sets internet on fire
06:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Hareem Shah’s new dance video sets internet on fire
A new video of TikTok star Hareem Shah is taking the internet by storm. 

Shah has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines as her vacation videos keep her massive fan following hooked to her social media handles.

This time around, the social media sensation sent the internet into a frenzy with her new dance video where she grooves her heart out. 

Documenting her travel diaries, the TikTok star gave a glimpse of her Turkey vacation by posting the short video on her Instagram handle.

Moreover, Hareem is on her honeymoon and has been updating her admirers with dazzling views of Turkey.

TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video in Skardu goes viral
06:33 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

