TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video in Skardu goes viral
06:33 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video in Skardu went viral on the social media platforms.

The 23-year-old was spotted having fun in northern Pakistan. Sharing video on her social media handle, Mirza gave a glimpse of the spectacular landscapes of Skardu. Staying true to her persona, she gave a glimpse of her adventure with dreamy vibes.

Mirza has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her active presence on the social media.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Jannat shared the adorable video and penned a short sweet note.

“Pakistan is beautiful.”

On the work front, Jannat is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.

06:33 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

