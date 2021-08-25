President Alvi visits GHQ, acknowledges Pakistan Army’s unparalleled contribution and sacrifices

RAWALPINDI – President Arif Alvi on Wednesday acknowledged unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army towards external and internal security of Pakistan.

President Alvi made the remarks during his visit to general headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

President and COAS discussed regional developments and matters of national security. President was apprised on operational preparedness of Pakistan Army.

A briefing on cyber security was also given by Communication & Information Technology Branch He also commended Army’s prowess in the field of Information Technology and coordination mechanisms with other services / stakeholders.

