President Alvi visits GHQ, acknowledges Pakistan Army’s unparalleled contribution and sacrifices
Share
RAWALPINDI – President Arif Alvi on Wednesday acknowledged unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army towards external and internal security of Pakistan.
President Alvi made the remarks during his visit to general headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
President and COAS discussed regional developments and matters of national security. President was apprised on operational preparedness of Pakistan Army.
President of Pakistan Dr. @ArifAlvi visited GHQ today. Upon arrival, the President was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. President was presented Guard of Honour. President laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument and offered fateha.#APPNews pic.twitter.com/bhngNYdkjd— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) August 25, 2021
A briefing on cyber security was also given by Communication & Information Technology Branch He also commended Army’s prowess in the field of Information Technology and coordination mechanisms with other services / stakeholders.
Upon arrival, the President was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. President was presented Guard of Honour. President laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument and offered fateha.
President Alvi confers military awards on ... 01:05 PM | 14 Aug, 2021
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi Saturday conferred Military Awards to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan ...
-
- US returns stolen artifacts worth $3.3M to Pakistan07:21 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq tests positive for Covid-1906:53 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- President Alvi visits GHQ, acknowledges Pakistan Army’s ...06:45 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- realme kicks off its Fan Fest 2021 in Pakistan06:42 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- Hareem Shah’s new dance video sets internet on fire06:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- Sadaf Kanwal wishes Shahroz Sabzwari on his birthday with an adorable ...05:02 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- Photo of Maryam Nawaz dressed up for son’s wedding goes viral05:23 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021