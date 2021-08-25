President Alvi visits GHQ, acknowledges Pakistan Army’s unparalleled contribution and sacrifices

06:45 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
President Alvi visits GHQ, acknowledges Pakistan Army’s unparalleled contribution and sacrifices
Share

RAWALPINDI – President Arif Alvi on Wednesday acknowledged unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army towards external and internal security of Pakistan.

President Alvi made the remarks during his visit to general headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

President and COAS discussed regional developments and matters of national security. President was apprised on operational preparedness of Pakistan Army.

A briefing on cyber security was also given by Communication & Information Technology Branch He also commended Army’s prowess in the field of Information Technology and coordination mechanisms with other services / stakeholders.

Upon arrival, the President was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. President was presented Guard of Honour. President laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument and offered fateha.

President Alvi confers military awards on ... 01:05 PM | 14 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi Saturday conferred Military Awards to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan ...

More From This Category
PM Imran 'pained' by Minar-e-Pakistan incident
07:53 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Pakistan head coach Misbahul Haq tests positive ...
06:53 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Pakistan rejects HRW report on proposed media ...
06:10 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Lahore reports five rape cases in single day
05:48 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Rawalpindi woman booked for 'strangling' infant ...
01:49 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Pakistan condemns unjust demolition of ancient ...
01:02 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video in Skardu goes viral
06:33 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr