South Korea in national mourning as over 150 people crushed to death during Halloween stampede

SEOUL– At least 151 people were crushed to death in one of the popular nightlife districts in the capital Seoul, during the festivities at the first Halloween party in three years.

The East Asian nation announced national mourning as authorities received more than 2,600 missing person reports on Sunday in wake of the stampede that is dubbed as one of the deadliest accidents in history.

Shocking clips from the country’s capital show chaotic scenes as body bags are seen on the roads, while medical workers, rescue, and other personnel try to pull masses trapped beneath others.

The miserable incident occurred after tens of thousands flocked to a popular nightlife district on Saturday night as the country eased social distancing and stern measures after the pandemic.

Law enforcers and other administration officials rushed to the site to identify the victims while forensic teams collected evidence from the area.

Amid the horrific incident, locals started slamming government officials over poor crowd management and planning at the long-publicized event.

As tragedy shocks the world, S. Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol declared a state of official national mourning Yeol said he struggle to cope with pain, and mentioned recovery and follow-up measures as government’s top priority.

During his televised speech, President directed a thorough probe to find the cause of the accident and make fundamental improvements.

The recent incident was the deadliest stampede disaster in the country’s history. Earlier, 11 people were killed and about 60 others injured at a pop concert back in 2005.