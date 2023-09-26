Rakhi Sawant's bold biopic casting choice sparks Bollywood's curiosity

Rakhi Sawant, the undisputed drama queen of Bollywood, has once again taken centre stage, but this time, it's for an unexpected twist.

She's making headlines by revealing her ambition for a biopic that would unravel the captivating tale of her extraordinary life journey, from obscurity to notoriety. This revelation has ignited curiosity among fans and critics alike.

However, what truly sent shockwaves through the industry was Rakhi's audacious choice of leading ladies for her cinematic avatar. She boldly suggested that A-list actresses like Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan should step into her larger-than-life shoes on the silver screen.

While it remains uncertain whether Alia Bhatt or Vidya Balan would seriously consider portraying Rakhi Sawant in a biopic, one thing is undeniable: Rakhi's larger-than-life personality and eventful life story continue to keep the Bollywood grapevine buzzing.