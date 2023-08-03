Anzela Abbasi lights up the dance floor at her Mayun ceremony

In a fairytale-like celebration, the enchanting Anzela Abbasi mesmerized everyone with her infectious energy and dance prowess at her dazzling Mayun ceremony. The daughter of esteemed celebrities, Javeria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi, Anzela proved she's not just a star in her own right, but a true delight on the dance floor!

As the evening sun painted the sky in hues of gold, Abbasi took the stage with the groom by her side, hand in hand, setting the perfect romantic tone. Decked in a resplendent white saree adorned with sunflowers, she looked every bit the ethereal princess of the night.

Anzela's radiant smile illuminated the surroundings as she gracefully twirled, swayed, and glided across the dance floor accompanied by friends and family to the Bollywood song "London Thumakda"

The groom, beaming with pride and love, matched her every step in a perfectly coordinated kurta and trousers, adding an endearing touch to the enchanting performance.

As the night progressed, family and friends enthusiastically joined the dance celebration, forming a circle of love and laughter around the beaming couple. Their joy was contagious, turning the Mayun ceremony into a vibrant dance fiesta.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Aug-2023/inside-anzela-abbasi-and-tashfeen-ansari-s-dreamy-mayun-ceremony