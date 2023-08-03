Inside Anzela Abbasi and Tashfeen Ansari's dreamy Mayun ceremony

Anzela Abbasi is a shining star with star-studded roots. The daughter of the illustrious celebrities, Javeria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi, she's a treasure in a family of immense talent. With her father's success in directing, producing, and acting, and her mother's endearing personality and exceptional acting skills, Anzela is indeed part of a gifted bunch. Following in her parents' footsteps, she ventured into acting, gracing the screens in the highly anticipated Laal Ishq, a sequel to the iconic Landa Bazar. But that's not all; her unique style statement has captured countless hearts, making her a true fashion icon.

Currently, the Abbasi family is joyfully celebrating Anzela's upcoming wedding. The festivities commenced with a beautiful and vibrant Mayun ceremony held last night. The event was graced by stars like Ushna Shah and her husband Hamza Amin, Shahood Alvi and his wife, Madiha Iftikhar, Madiha Rizvi, and many others.

The bride gracefully glowed in a white saree adorned with sunflowers, while the groom rocked a perfectly matched kurta and trousers. Love, laughter, and cherished memories were the heart and soul of this enchanting occasion, and the couple couldn't help but beam with pure happiness at the cameras.