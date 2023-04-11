Anzela Abbasi's dholki pictures take the internet by storm

Anzala Abbasi, the daughter of Juvaria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi, celebrated her dholki ceremony last night, which quickly became the talk of the town. Despite being an intimate event, the pictures from the ceremony have been circulating on social media and causing a stir.
The event was a family affair, with Anzala's mother taking an active part in the rituals and singing traditional songs. Anzala's close friends also attended the dholki and shared their joy with her. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and merriment as the bride-to-be enjoyed the company of her loved ones.
Anzala looked stunning in a beautiful black dress, and her makeup artist even shared a video of her getting ready for the event on Instagram. Videos of Anzala from the dholki ceremony have also been doing the rounds on social media, with her friends and family members enjoying themselves.
The makeup artist also shared a video of the bride-to-be getting ready on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.15
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.96
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.