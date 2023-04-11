Search

Anzela Abbasi's dholki pictures take the internet by storm

Maheen Khawaja 04:54 PM | 11 Apr, 2023
Anzela Abbasi's dholki pictures take the internet by storm
Anzala Abbasi, the daughter of Juvaria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi, celebrated her dholki ceremony last night, which quickly became the talk of the town. Despite being an intimate event, the pictures from the ceremony have been circulating on social media and causing a stir.

The event was a family affair, with Anzala's mother taking an active part in the rituals and singing traditional songs. Anzala's close friends also attended the dholki and shared their joy with her. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and merriment as the bride-to-be enjoyed the company of her loved ones.

Anzala looked stunning in a beautiful black dress, and her makeup artist even shared a video of her getting ready for the event on Instagram. Videos of Anzala from the dholki ceremony have also been doing the rounds on social media, with her friends and family members enjoying themselves.

The makeup artist also shared a video of the bride-to-be getting ready on Instagram.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

