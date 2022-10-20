PM Shehbaz inaugurates Youth Development Initiatives to equip students with modern skills

08:57 PM | 20 Oct, 2022
Source: Radio Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday launched the Youth Development Initiatives to enhance skills of students across the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Prime Minister highlighted that youth comprises major portion of Pakistan’s population, adding that such initiatives needs to be expanded to equip young minds with modern education and skills. He said Pakistan's progress and survival lie in the development of our youth.

PM Shehbaz said that facilitating youth has been the tradition of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He said that the government initiated several programmes, including Punjab Education Endowment Fund, Punjab Skill Development Programme, and free laptop scheme. He said we sent 600 students to China to learn Mandarin.

These initiatives include 2,000 Internships for Young Engineers,  20 Under-Developed Districts Transformation Programme, 250 Mini Sports Complexes Initiative, Pakistan Innovation Fund, and 75 National Top Talent Scholarships Programme.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the Youth Development Initiatives Program will empower the youth.

