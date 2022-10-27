Pakistani fashion designer HSY celebrates birthday in style

Congratulations are in order for the iconic fashion designer of Pakistan, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY, who recently celebrated his birthday with friends and family.

The accomplished couture designer revolutionalised the Pakistani fashion industry with his exquisite and glamourous bridal couture and became one of the most recognised Pakistani brands.

The Tonite with HSY host turned 46 and received congratulatory messages from his industry peers and netizens who acknowledge his mettle in the world of glamour.

Yasin took to Instagram to share his gratitude and wrote, "As another year in my life is about to begin, I just want to thank the special people in my life who have listened without judgement, helped without conditions understood with empathy, and loved me no matter what."

On the work front, Yasin also debuted in the drama industry with Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Ishrat Made in China in the pipeline.