Pakistani fashion designer HSY celebrates birthday in style
Share
Congratulations are in order for the iconic fashion designer of Pakistan, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin aka HSY, who recently celebrated his birthday with friends and family.
The accomplished couture designer revolutionalised the Pakistani fashion industry with his exquisite and glamourous bridal couture and became one of the most recognised Pakistani brands.
The Tonite with HSY host turned 46 and received congratulatory messages from his industry peers and netizens who acknowledge his mettle in the world of glamour.
Yasin took to Instagram to share his gratitude and wrote, "As another year in my life is about to begin, I just want to thank the special people in my life who have listened without judgement, helped without conditions understood with empathy, and loved me no matter what."
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Yasin also debuted in the drama industry with Pehli Si Muhabbat, and Ishrat Made in China in the pipeline.
Pakistani designer HSY celebrates getting ... 03:00 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
Pakistan's ace couturier and entertainment host Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY) has many jewels to his crown, but recently ...
- PAKvZIM – Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan in T20 World Cup clash07:30 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- US announces additional $30 million in aid for flood-hit Pakistan07:21 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- ‘New Pandora box has been opened,’ PTI leadership reacts to ...06:48 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Rights watchdog shares screenshot of slain Arshad Sharif’s message ...05:59 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- 12th SIBF Conference: 971 publishers from 92 countries register for ...05:46 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Khalilur Rehman Qamar tells how he ‘punished’ Mahira Khan04:31 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Iqra Aziz pulls out of project involving Feroze Khan03:57 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Iman Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing dress01:05 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022