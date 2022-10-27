Rights watchdog shares screenshot of slain Arshad Sharif’s message about life threats  

NEW YORK – The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) said on Thursday that slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was aware of the serious threats to his life.

The international watchdog issued the statement days after the senior investigative journo was shot dead by Kenyan police in what the claimed a case of mistaken identity while he was travelling to Nairobi from Magdi town.

Due to suspicious circumstance around the killing of Sharif, 49, people from Pakistan and international community has demanded fair and transparent probe into the incident. The Pakistani government has formed a commission to investigate the killing of the journalist in the East African country.

Taking to Twitter, the US-based IHRF shared a screenshot of its communication held with the slain journalist in August this year when he moved out of Pakistan after sedition cases were filed against him.

“Thank You for raising voice about critical human rights situation in Pakistan. As a journalist, I am facing serioud threats to life and persecution by the authorities. Please let me know if I can be of any assistance in securing humans rights,” the Arshad Sharif’s message to IHRF read.

The international organization said that the slain journalist was aware of the serious threats to his life. It has demanded independent investigation into his killing.

Arshad Sharif was laid to rest after his funeral prayers were held in the Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad today (Thursday).