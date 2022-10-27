‘New Pandora box has been opened,’ PTI leadership reacts to unprecedented ISPR presser

ISLAMABAD – The senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said on Thursday that Pakistan is facing instability since a no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan, saying fresh elections are only solution to end this chaos.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and others held a detailed press conference in response to an unprecedented joint presser by the DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar and DG ISI Lieutenant General Naveed Anjum in which they talked about Imran Khan’s narrative against the institutions.

Qureshi said that two press conferences were held in the last few hours, adding that these developments had further complicated the situation.

“A new Pandora box has been opened,” Qureshi said, adding that the main message of the military’s press conference was that the institution had decided to stay apolitical.

It has been PTI’s wish that every institution should work within its constitutional limits as it will end the creation of difficulties for each other, he said.

Reacting to party leader Faisal Vawda’s claim about long march, he said that PTI’s rallies in the past had been peaceful, adding that it was the government which used force against the participants of the May 25 rally.

He said that Vawda had attempted to spread fear among people by making such statements, adding that people are enthusiastic about tomorrow march, which will begin from Lahore.

“PTI respects the institutions,” he said while recalling that Imran Khan had been reiterated that a strong army is the need of Pakistan.

Talking about the closed door meetings, Qureshi said: “We did not made any unconstitutional demands during these meetings”.

Talking about DG ISI's statement about "US cypher", he said that the cypher is a fact. "If it was baseless then why there was a need to demarch with the US". Qureshi said that non-diplomatic language had been used in the conversation with then Pakistani ambassador.

Meanwhile, Asad Umar said that it was the constitutional right of Imran Khan to criticize the armed forces, but added that the PTI chief had never made any statement to weaken the institution.