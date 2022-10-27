US announces additional $30 million in aid for flood-hit Pakistan
Share
SHIKARPUR – US Ambassador Donald Blome announced on Thursday an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected populations in Pakistan.
The US ambassador made the announcement during a visit with USAID’s implementing partner, ACTED in the Shikarpur District of Sindh, where he helped to distribute emergency shelter, latrine, and hygiene kits to flood-affected people.
“This new funding brings the United States total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security, and disaster preparedness and capacity building efforts to $97 million this year,” the US embassy said in a statement.
Ambassador Blome also traveled to Makhno Village where USG emergency shelter kits are being used as temporary housing by the flood-affected community. While there, he spoke with flood victims to learn about the impact of the flooding and understand their needs
The new funding will expand efforts to address immediate needs, scaling up assistance to the most affected communities and enabling USAID to reach approximately 2 million people.
With the additional funding, the US government, through USAID, will provide life-saving food, nutrition, and health assistance to mitigate increased food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the impact of the floods, as well as curb the rise of diseases resulting from stagnant flood waters.
The new funding will also provide shelter supplies to help families rebuild as well as winterization kits to help families prepare as cold weather approaches. And because women and girls are disproportionately impacted by natural disasters, like flooding, the United States is providing increased protection support to prevent gender-based violence as well as provide support for survivors. Finally, logistics support to partners will help accelerate the delivery of relief assistance to those in need.
- US announces additional $30 million in aid for flood-hit Pakistan07:21 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- ‘New Pandora box has been opened,’ PTI leadership reacts to ...06:48 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Rights watchdog shares screenshot of slain Arshad Sharif’s message ...05:59 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- PAKvZIM – Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan in T20 World Cup clash05:50 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- 12th SIBF Conference: 971 publishers from 92 countries register for ...05:46 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Khalilur Rehman Qamar tells how he ‘punished’ Mahira Khan04:31 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Iqra Aziz pulls out of project involving Feroze Khan03:57 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- Iman Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing dress01:05 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022