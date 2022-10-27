US announces additional $30 million in aid for flood-hit Pakistan

07:21 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Source: @usembislamabad (Twitter)
SHIKARPUR – US Ambassador Donald Blome announced on Thursday an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected populations in Pakistan.

The US ambassador made the announcement during a visit with USAID’s implementing partner, ACTED in the Shikarpur District of Sindh, where he helped to distribute emergency shelter, latrine, and hygiene kits to flood-affected people.

“This new funding brings the United States total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security, and disaster preparedness and capacity building efforts to $97 million this year,” the US embassy said in a statement.

Ambassador Blome also traveled to Makhno Village where USG emergency shelter kits are being used as temporary housing by the flood-affected community. While there, he spoke with flood victims to learn about the impact of the flooding and understand their needs

The new funding will expand efforts to address immediate needs, scaling up assistance to the most affected communities and enabling USAID to reach approximately 2 million people.

With the additional funding, the US government, through USAID, will provide life-saving food, nutrition, and health assistance to mitigate increased food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the impact of the floods, as well as curb the rise of diseases resulting from stagnant flood waters.

The new funding will also provide shelter supplies to help families rebuild as well as winterization kits to help families prepare as cold weather approaches. And because women and girls are disproportionately impacted by natural disasters, like flooding, the United States is providing increased protection support to prevent gender-based violence as well as provide support for survivors. Finally, logistics support to partners will help accelerate the delivery of relief assistance to those in need.

