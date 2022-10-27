‘Shame moment’ – Twitter roasts Pakistan cricket team after Zimbabwe upset

LAHORE – Social media users have lashed out at the Pakistan cricket team after Zimbabwe stunned the Green Shirts with one run victory in final-ball thrill of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Zimbabwe produced one of the all-time World Cup upsets with a brilliant performance in Perth by beating Pakistan.

Pakistan needed 11 to win off the final over of a pulsating evening, and that equation came down to three from three with the well-set Mohammad Nawaz at the crease.

But 25-year-old Brad Evans produced three stunning deliveries right when it mattered and helped Zimbabwe beat the favourite Pakistan.

Pakistan had made a measured start to the chase of 131 to win, but two huge Powerplay wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam gave Zimbabwe a sniff as the big-name opening pair both went cheaply.

Reacting to the unpredictable defeat, social media users lashed out at the Pakistani players for their poor performance.

One word for Pakistan cricket team is overconfidence#T20WC2022 #PakistanCricket — SUNNY NARULA (@casunny_narula) October 27, 2022

Pakistan cricket team se kaho ate howe Australian toote lee ayai🙂 — minahil🇵🇰💚|FITF (@menahillll) October 27, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Team ka Long March m shirkat krny k liye jald az jald Pakistan wapis anay ka faisla! — Hassan Aziz (@realhassanaziz) October 27, 2022

Lumber 1 Pakistan cricket team qualified for Karachi airport...

Babar Parchi and Ramiz Raja should resign with dignity #BabarAzam𓃟 #babarAzam #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/vbGcVeYU9p — Pakistan Stocks 📊📈 (@Stockkse100) October 27, 2022

#T20worldcup22

Babar Azam and Rizwan 😁 friendship

Haider Ali well paid , What a Match

Lumber 1 😢 partnership pic.twitter.com/JdFGu2xqdi — Amir Awan (@Amirawan000) October 27, 2022

Thats embarrassing, to be most polite! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

Zimbabwe to Lumber 1 Pakistan cricket team...😂

Haider Ali #Nawaz pic.twitter.com/MeJp4mwpDw — Janzaib (@ijanzaib) October 27, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan team faced backlash after they were defeated by India in last-ball thriller.