08:25 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
‘Shame moment’ – Twitter roasts Pakistan cricket team after Zimbabwe upset
LAHORE – Social media users have lashed out at the Pakistan cricket team after Zimbabwe stunned the Green Shirts with one run victory in final-ball thrill of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Zimbabwe produced one of the all-time World Cup upsets with a brilliant performance in Perth by beating Pakistan.

Pakistan needed 11 to win off the final over of a pulsating evening, and that equation came down to three from three with the well-set Mohammad Nawaz at the crease.

But 25-year-old Brad Evans produced three stunning deliveries right when it mattered and helped Zimbabwe beat the favourite Pakistan.

Pakistan had made a measured start to the chase of 131 to win, but two huge Powerplay wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam gave Zimbabwe a sniff as the big-name opening pair both went cheaply.

Reacting to the unpredictable defeat, social media users lashed out at the Pakistani players for their poor performance. 

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan team faced backlash after they were defeated by India in last-ball thriller. 

