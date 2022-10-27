'Pakistani Mr. Bean' leaves Zimbabwean cricket fans fuming

During the cricket season, Zimbabwean cricket fans are fuming and they want to settle score with the Pakistanis as they were tricked into believing that the famous Pakistani Mr. Bean is the real one.

"Just pray for the rains to save you," Ngugi Chasura tweeted. "They gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show," he said.

When the perplexed Twitterati asked about the context, Chasura responded with a picture of Muhammad Arif, who resembles British actor Rowan Atkinson. The English actor is known for his famous portrayal of Mr. Bean.

"Stealing people's money!" Chasura added.

For the unversed, Arif was invited to an event in Zimbabwe in 2016 where he attended a comedy night at the Harare International Conference Centre. At the time of the event, Arif was given a hero's welcome with many locals trying to take a picture with him.

Social media users churned out a plethora of memes following the hilarious misunderstanding.

They gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Here is the footage of Pakistani, Mr. Bean in Zimbabwe. The controversy is getting out of hands ????pic.twitter.com/BW3oc3oZbm — Shafqat Shabbir (@Chefkat23) October 26, 2022

Pak Bean proves we’re still the number 1 suppliers of clownery to the world — Seher (@lachaparatha) October 26, 2022

I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by a fraudulent disguising as Mr Bean. We pakistanis are people with big heart. As a gesture of goodwill and to keep brotherly relationship alive between the two countries,I offer you Lionel Messi free of cost for your next event pic.twitter.com/6mkZcVlkmF — Shariq Zahid (@MshariqZ) October 26, 2022

who is our ambassador to Zimbabwe? we need to defuse this Pak Bean crisis diplomatically ASAP. — AZ (@azkhawaja1) October 26, 2022

In case you're seeing tweets about Pak Bean and Mr Bean and want to know the context...here it is ???????????? pic.twitter.com/CXX9jJqAtV — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 26, 2022

Tomorrow’s match will now be called The Battle of The Bean #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/Xd8xNAPXyX — ???? Childish Ghambino ???? (@Sarkhail7Khan) October 26, 2022

deeply condemn the Pakistani mr bean controversy with Zimbabwe. expecting an immediate apology & a thorough explanation from our foreign office in this regard. we can not afford new cricket rivalries. — nma (@namaloomafraaad) October 26, 2022

If no one dresses up as Mr. Bean tomorrow at the stadium, would be a huge missed opportunity ???? — Hijaab Zahid (@hijaaaaab) October 26, 2022

The hype for tomorrow’s game just went from zero to 100 after the Mr. Bean’s fiasco ???? — Hijaab Zahid (@hijaaaaab) October 26, 2022

It's cold, wet and grey here in Melbourne, and we probably won't even have get Aus-Eng on tomorrow. Meanwhile, there's a Mr Bean grudge match in Perth where it's 22 and sunny. Who said that city was dull? — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) October 27, 2022

Actually crying after reading the Pak Bean thread man I love this hellsite and its UNHINGED stories — Musad Afzal (@MusadAfzal) October 26, 2022

For the unversed, Pakistan and Zimbabwe's cricket teams are playing against each other in T20 Cup 2022 today.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Oct-2022/pakvzim-zimbabwe-win-toss-opt-to-bat-first-against-pakistan-in-t20worldcup-clash