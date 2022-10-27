'Pakistani Mr. Bean' leaves Zimbabwean cricket fans fuming

Noor Fatima
09:25 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Source: Ngugi Chasura (Twitter)
During the cricket season, Zimbabwean cricket fans are fuming and they want to settle score with the Pakistanis as they were tricked into believing that the famous Pakistani Mr. Bean is the real one.

"Just pray for the rains to save you," Ngugi Chasura tweeted. "They gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr. Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show," he said.

When the perplexed Twitterati asked about the context, Chasura responded with a picture of Muhammad Arif, who resembles British actor Rowan Atkinson. The English actor is known for his famous portrayal of Mr. Bean. 

"Stealing people's money!" Chasura added.

For the unversed, Arif was invited to an event in Zimbabwe in 2016 where he attended a comedy night at the Harare International Conference Centre. At the time of the event, Arif was given a hero's welcome with many locals trying to take a picture with him.

Social media users churned out a plethora of memes following the hilarious misunderstanding. 

For the unversed, Pakistan and Zimbabwe's cricket teams are playing against each other in T20 Cup 2022 today.

