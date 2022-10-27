Burcu Kıratlı shines like a diamond in latest pictures

Noor Fatima
09:45 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Burcu Kıratlı shines like a diamond in latest pictures
Source: Burcu Kıratlı (Instagram)
Share

Bold and beautiful Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı is raising the temperature with her latest pictures on Instagram.

The Aşk ve Mavi famed actress has a knack for keeping her millions of fans and followers on their toes with her scintillating pictures. The model-turned-actress' social media handles cement her as one of the leading Turkish fashion icons for her outstanding sartorial choices.

The Diriliş: Ertuğrul diva was recently seen in bold attire that left many of her fans and industry peers in awe. Kıratlı stunned the internet with many of her national and international fans oozing love for the 33-year-old actress in the comment section.

Clad in a sequin bodycon dress with a bold front cut-out neckline, the Peri Masalı actress was shining bright like a diamond.   

On the work front, Kıratlı was last seen in 7 Melek, Bizim Hikaye, Aşk ve Mavi and Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping ... 06:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

Burcu Kıratlı, also known as Gokce Hatun from the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is bold and beautiful ...

More From This Category
Mariyam Nafees, Haroon Shahid pay tribute to ...
06:24 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Pakistani fashion designer HSY celebrates ...
05:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
'Pakistani Mr. Bean' leaves Zimbabwean cricket ...
09:25 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Khalilur Rehman Qamar tells how he ‘punished’ ...
04:31 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Iqra Aziz pulls out of project involving Feroze ...
03:57 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Iman Ali faces backlash for wearing revealing ...
01:05 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mariyam Nafees, Haroon Shahid pay tribute to slain journalist Arshad Sharif
06:24 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr