Burcu Kıratlı shines like a diamond in latest pictures

Bold and beautiful Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı is raising the temperature with her latest pictures on Instagram.

The Aşk ve Mavi famed actress has a knack for keeping her millions of fans and followers on their toes with her scintillating pictures. The model-turned-actress' social media handles cement her as one of the leading Turkish fashion icons for her outstanding sartorial choices.

The Diriliş: Ertuğrul diva was recently seen in bold attire that left many of her fans and industry peers in awe. Kıratlı stunned the internet with many of her national and international fans oozing love for the 33-year-old actress in the comment section.

Clad in a sequin bodycon dress with a bold front cut-out neckline, the Peri Masalı actress was shining bright like a diamond.

On the work front, Kıratlı was last seen in 7 Melek, Bizim Hikaye, Aşk ve Mavi and Diriliş: Ertuğrul.