FIA arrests journalist Ghulam Hussain in Rs5.7 million loan case

10:28 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Source: Twitter
LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday arrested senior journalist and anchorperson Chaudhary Ghulam Hussain in case related to bank loan.

His arrest was confirmed by his son, stating that FIA official took his father into custody from a coffee shop in Gulberg area of Lahore at 8:45pm.

He said that FIA official told they were arresting Hussain in an old case.

Meanwhile, FIA confirmed that the journalist, who is associated with the ARY News channel, had been arrested by the banking circle.

It said that Hussain was wanted to FIA in a 2003 case related to getting Rs5.7 million loan from bank on fake documents.

The banking court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Ghulam Hussain in the case, FIA said, adding that his two sons are also absconder in the case. 

