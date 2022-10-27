Imran Khan heckled with “Ghari Chor” slogans in Lahore (VIDEO)
LAHORE – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was heckled on Thursday during his visit to the Lahore Bar Association’s office by a group of lawyers who raised slogans “Ghari Chor” [watch thief] against him.
Earlier this month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the PTI chief in a Toshakhan case for making false statements and incorrect declarations before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21.
Khan attended a gathering of the lawyer community in Lahore ahead of his long march, which is going to begin tomorrow, against the government.
When he was returning after attending the meeting, a group of lawyers raised slogans and called Khan “Ghari Chor”.
Abb poori duniya bolegi— Guru Pakistani 🇵🇰 (@GuruKithayHai) October 27, 2022
Ghari chor , Ghari Chor ! pic.twitter.com/AsLwTd9Hd3
Videos shared on social media show a member of the PTI lawyer group pushing back the persons raising slogans against Imran Khan.
