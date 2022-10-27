Imran Khan heckled with “Ghari Chor” slogans in Lahore (VIDEO)

11:05 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan heckled with “Ghari Chor” slogans in Lahore (VIDEO)
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video
Share

LAHORE – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan was heckled on Thursday during his visit to the Lahore Bar Association’s office by a group of lawyers who raised slogans “Ghari Chor” [watch thief] against him.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the PTI chief in a Toshakhan case for making false statements and incorrect declarations before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21.

Khan attended a gathering of the lawyer community in Lahore ahead of his long march, which is going to begin tomorrow, against the government.

When he was returning after attending the meeting, a group of lawyers raised slogans and called Khan “Ghari Chor”.

Videos shared on social media show a member of the PTI lawyer group pushing back the persons raising slogans against Imran Khan. 

Imran Khan de-notified as MNA after ... 08:19 PM | 24 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday de-notified former prime minister and PTI ...

More From This Category
Zimbabwe president takes a jibe at Pakistan after ...
11:58 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
FIA arrests journalist Ghulam Hussain in Rs5.7 ...
10:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Three Pakistanis die during ‘fire brigade ...
08:57 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
US announces additional $30 million in aid for ...
07:21 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
‘New Pandora box has been opened,’ PTI ...
06:48 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Rights watchdog shares screenshot of slain Arshad ...
05:59 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Moonrise’ – Atif Aslam’s new song featuring Amy Jackson is out now!
11:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr