Imran Khan de-notified as MNA after disqualification ruling

08:19 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan de-notified as MNA after disqualification ruling

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday de-notified former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan as Member of National Assembly (MNA) from NA-95, Mianwali.

The top election body has declared the seat as vacant in the latest notification that comes after Imran Khan was disqualified in Toshakhana case.

The electoral watchdog maintained that the PTI chief made false statements and incorrect declarations before the commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21.

The ruling reads “As result of the disqualification, he ceases to be a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan and his seat has become vacant accordingly”.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court has dismissed ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s plea to void the ECP’s ruling of his disqualification, however clarified that the ruling does not restrict the PTI chief from taking part in future polls.

IHC top judge Justice Athar Minallah heard the case today. Imran Khan’s counsel, Barrister Ali Zafar appeared on behalf of the PTI chief. He filed a writ petition, requesting court to nullify ECP order.

The court however rejected the plea, though maintained that Imran Khan won’t face any problems to contest in the upcoming NA-45 by-election scheduled to be held this month.

IHC CJ remarked Imran Khan is not disqualified for the upcoming election, observing that there is no hurry in this case.

