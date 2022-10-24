Pakistan court orders establishment of human rights court within week
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah Monday ordered the federal government to establish a human rights court within this week.
The IHC chief justice issued the order while hearing a case related to the torture on prisoners in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail.
Last month, Justice Minallah visited the jail where he met with prisoners and surveyed the facilities being provided to them.
During today’s hearing, the chief justice remarked that the cases related to violation of rights would be heard in a special court.
“Justice Minallah said that the court will not tolerate torture inflicted upon the prisoners and that the inhuman practice of custodial torture should end now,” Geo News reported.
The top judge in Islamabad also ordered the Ministry of Human Rights to set up a complaint cell inside the jail. He also ordered action against the inspector general prisons in Punjab and the superintendent of Adiala Jail.
