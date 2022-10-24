Watch: Kenyan crime reporter shares ‘actual’ account of Arshad Sharif’s killing
A local crime reporter, Cyrus Ombati, has shared an indepth account of Sharif’s killing in a video shared on Instagram by TCM.
He said that the journalist along with another person was driving from Magadi town to Nairobi on Sunday night when was shot in the head after breaching a blockade where eight armed policemen were deployed.
He said that policemen fired for almost ten times at the car and one of the bullets hit the senior journalist.
The man, who was driving the car, took him to a nearby Pakistani national’s home but he has succumbed to the bullet wound, Ombati said.
“We really don’t know what the two were doing in Madadi or when they came to Kenya. We think he was here to investigate with local journalists on corruption in Kenya, Pakistan and London. But we don’t know if the shooting was linked to investigation they were doing,” he said.
Kenyan police have said that Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead in a case of 'mistaken identity' along the Nairobi-Magadi highway.
Local authorities have launched an investigation into the killing of the Pakistani journalist.
-
