Noor Fatima
11:45 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Pakistani sitcom 'Nadaaniyaan' all set to make a comeback
Source: Nadaaniyaan (Wikipedia)
Popular Pakistani sitcom Nadaaniyaan is all set to make a stellar comeback.

The show ran for four years before its last episode aired in 2017.

While the original cast will take on the lead, fans of Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz and Danish Nawaz have been ecstatic to hear the news of the troublesome trio coming back to the screen.

The Yasir Nawaz directorial also had an Indian remake telecast on BIG Magic. Nadaaniyaan features all the actors playing fictionalized versions of themselves.

The Sub Set Hai actress' production became an instant hit among the audience, soaring Yasir's fame.  

On the work front, Nida Yasir recently produced Wrong No., Mehrunisa V lub u and Wrong No. 2.

Yasir, on the other hand, was recently seen in Chaudhry and Sons, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bikhray Moti and Dil Zaar Zaar. 

