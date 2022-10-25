Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 25 2022
Web Desk
08:44 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 25 2022
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 25, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 222.6 225.15
Euro EUR 219.4 221.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 253.25 258.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 63.5 64.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 59.1 59.7
Australian Dollar AUD 140.05 141.3
Bahrain Dinar BHD 587.50 592.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 162.22 163.57
China Yuan CNY 30.62 30.87
Danish Krone DKK 29.18 29.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.15 28.5
Indian Rupee INR 2.67 2.75
Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.7
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 709.39 714.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.72 47.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 127.9 129.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.87 21.17
Omani Riyal OMR 575.12 579.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.7 61.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 156.09 157.9
Swedish Korona SEK 19.72 20.02
Swiss Franc CHF 221.48 223.23
Thai Bhat THB 5.8 5.9

