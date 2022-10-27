‘Moonrise’ – Atif Aslam’s new song featuring Amy Jackson is out now!

11:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
‘Moonrise’ – Atif Aslam’s new song featuring Amy Jackson is out now!
Share

LAHORE – Pakistani heartthrob singer Atif Aslam Thursday announced the release of his new song titled, Moonrise.

The song featuring British actor and model Amy Louise Jackson is expected to prove a treat for music fans as the Dil Dyan Gallan singer has released the new number after a short break.

Taking to Instagram, Atif wrote: “Hope it makes you feel over the moon ???? Moonrise music video - now out on YouTube”.

Amy Jackson is known for her work in Indian films, predominantly Tamil and Telugu films. She made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with Warner Brothers television production of DC Comics Supergirl.

Written by Raj Ranjodh, the music video of the song has been directed by Adnan Qazi and produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmed.

On the work front, Atif Aslam has been riding the success of his drama serial Sang e Mah co-starring Kubra Khan, Naumaan Ijaz, Hania Aamir, Sania Saeed and many more.

Atif Aslam dishes out details of encounters with ... 05:39 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

Atif Aslam is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in the Pakistani and Indian showbiz industries for ...

More From This Category
Mariyam Nafees, Haroon Shahid pay tribute to ...
06:24 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Burcu Kıratlı shines like a diamond in latest ...
09:45 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Pakistani fashion designer HSY celebrates ...
05:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
'Pakistani Mr. Bean' leaves Zimbabwean cricket ...
09:25 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Khalilur Rehman Qamar tells how he ‘punished’ ...
04:31 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
Iqra Aziz pulls out of project involving Feroze ...
03:57 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Moonrise’ – Atif Aslam’s new song featuring Amy Jackson is out now!
11:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr