Three Pakistanis die during ‘fire brigade drills’ in Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup

DOHA – Three Pakistani national died in an accident during fire brigade exercise in Qatari capital weeks before the start of the FIFA World Cup.

The Qatari authorities said that the three were not part of the multi-national World Cup security exercise being held in Doha. They did not provide further details of the incident but said that it occurred on October 26.

However, social media users claimed that the three Pakistanis lost their lives after a crane crashed at Hamad port. The claims are yet to be verified independently.

Troops and experts from fifteen foreign governments including the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the Palestinian territories are taking part in the Watan exercise that ends today (Thursday).

Earlier this month, a contingent of the Pakistan Army left for Qatar for the provision of security in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

Reports in local media said the troops comprising officers, junior commissioned officers, and soldiers will assist the Qatari government during the upcoming mega event.

The upcoming event is only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event back in 2002.