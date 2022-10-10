Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar to provide security during FIFA World Cup

ISLAMABAD – A contingent of the Pakistan Army on Monday left for Qatar for the provision of security in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.

Reports in local media said the troops comprising officers, junior commissioned officers, and soldiers will assist the Qatari government during the upcoming mega event.

The troops left for the Middle Eastern country from Nur Khan Airbase to assume security; members of a special contingent were trained on security by FIFA's eight-member international training team in September.

Doha earlier requested Islamabad for security assistance during the international men's football championship and a four-member delegation of the Qatari Ministry of Interior also visited Pakistan in August in this regard.

The upcoming event is only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event back in 2002.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visited Qatar at the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Pakistan's football team of street children all ... 04:19 PM | 6 Oct, 2022 ISLAMABAD – A team of 10 young Pakistani footballers is all set to take part in the Street Child World Cup 2022 ...

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial fraternal ties, deeply rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation.