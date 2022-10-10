Lt Gen (r) Omar Mahmood Hayat appointed Unity Foods Limited Chairman of the Board of Directors 

02:26 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mahmood Hayat as new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Belonging to one of the most respected military families of Pakistan, he brings with himself over 40 years of experience, most of it in important position in the military and as Chairman on the Board of Directors of various companies of Wah Nobel Group, Pakistan Ordinance Factory, National Disaster Management Authority, ERRA, and Pakistan Humanitarian Forum. Being a logistician by profession he is a humanitarian at heart.

He also served as Chief of Staff in the Special Support Group for IDPs, overseeing the management of close to 4 million IDPs from Swat and SWA. 

Working as the head of Pakistan largest public sector enterprise (Pakistan Ordinance Factories) he was able to significantly enhance organizational performance by doubling commercial sales and exports. 

He is currently also the Chairman Board of Trustees of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum, (a collection of 40 International NGOs).

