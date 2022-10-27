PAKvZIM – Zimbabwe stuns Pakistan in T20 World Cup clash

PERTH – Pakistan failed to achieve an easy target of 131 runs as Zimbabwe bagged one run victory in final-over thriller of the Super 12s match of the T20 World Cup at Optus Stadium in Perth on Thursday.

The Team Green made a shaky start after the opening pair - Mohammad Rizwan (14) and Babar Azam (4) - were removed in early over. Shan Masood tried to recover the team from early losses as he made 44 runs before he was dismissed by Regis.

The middle order could not keep up the momentum set by Masood. However, Mohammad Nawaz from tail order made 22 in a bid to help team win the match, but his removal put pressure on the remaining batters.

Pakistan needed three runs on final ball of the last over and they failed to smash a boundary to win the game.

Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first.

Pakistan's bowling line displayed impressive performance as they managed to restrict Zimbabwe from posting a big total on the scoreboard.

Mohammad Wasim Jr took four wickets, Shahdab Khan claimed three while Haris Rauf sent a player of the rival team to packing.

From Zimbabwe, Sean William made 31 scores while no other player could cross the 20-run mark, with two batters removed for a duck.

The upset for Pakistan comes days after facing a major defeat in high octane clash with arch-rivals India at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistani squad will face the Netherlands on October 30 with an eye to improve the run rate.