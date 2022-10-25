Imran Khan announces to launch long march on Friday

LAHORE - PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday announced that he will launch his long march against the government on Friday this week.

"We will start our Haqeeqi Azadi march from Liberty Chowk on Friday and will reach Islamabad via GT Road with sea of people," Khan announced while talking to media at the Punjab Chief Minister House.

“This long march is something far above politics, it is jihad. It will set the direction of Pakistan. This jihad will decide whether to become slave of thieves or not.”

He stated that their protest will be peaceful as "we are not going to clash with any one and enter Red Zone in Islamabad".

The former prime minister, who was ousted from the office through no-confidence vote in April this year, has been demanding early fresh elections in the country, claiming that his government was sent packing through a foreign conspiracy allegedly executed by the PDM.

Khan said that he was told to not launch the long march as the country is facing economic challenges. He recalled that Pakistan was on the brink of default when PTI took over the country in 2018, adding that they also faced crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"But, we managed to drive the country out of this crisis," he said, while highlighting that Pakistan witnessed 17 years' best growth rate, boost in IT exports during his government.

The PTI chief said that PDM chief Fazlur Rehman, PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz had also launched marched against his government but then no one suggested that the country was facing economic woes.

He said that the incumbent government was amending the laws to remove corruption cases against their leaders, besides lamenting that inflation is skyrocketing these days.