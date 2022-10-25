Ushna Shah brings displaced flood victims into limelight once again
Accomplished Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has questioned the society's deafening silence on the displaced flood victims in Balochistan and Sindh.
The Habs actress took to Twitter to ask why hasn't there been any news or update on the status of the flood affected people, especially after the worldwide recognition the issue received.
Earlier, when the devastation was at its peak, influential personalities from all around the world donated generously to the displaced flood victims. UN organisations, foreign funds and overseas Pakistanis did charity, donating millions to Pakistan to overcome the impact of the climatic disaster.
The Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein actress tweeted, "Why aren’t we talking about displaced flood survivors anymore. Where are they living?"
Why aren’t we talking about displaced flood survivors anymore. Where are they living ?— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) October 23, 2022
Netizens lauded the Bashar Momin star for raising the question when everyone seems to have forgotton about the grave issue.
For the unversed, Pakistan was struck by flash floods with Balochistan and Sindh being directly affected. The torrential monsoon rains left almost 10 million people in need of immediate, lifesaving support.
On the work front, Shah's recent works include Habs, Parizaad, Akhir Kab Tak, Bandhay Aik Dor Se and Dikhawa to name a few.
