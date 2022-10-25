Gippy Grewal recalls cleaning toilets, doing mopping in Canada

Celebrated Indian Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal recently opened up about the hardships and struggles at the beginning of his career.

Grewal is among the most successful celebrities in the Punjabi film and music industry having completed two decades recently. He made jaw-dropping revelations about his struggle phase in Canada before he became famous.

During a recent interview, Grewal said he once worked three jobs with his wife, Ravneet Kaur in Canada. The Second Hand Husband actor opened up about cleaning toilets and delivering newspapers. The Double Di Trouble actor added that the petty jobs eventually funded his music career before the couple shifted to India.

The Lucky Di Unlucky Story star highlighted how people in India look down upon people with such minor jobs. According to media publications, the Mirza: The Untold Story actor said, “It’s our bad luck that we are taught that insignificant jobs aren't bright but menial ones. When I was in Canada, I used to mop and felt that it was a normal thing. I didn’t mind. I used to get extra pay for it and I used to do it happily.”

The Jatt James Bond famed actor added, “We (Gippy and Ravneet) were happy. We used to wake up at 4:30 am and pick up newspapers,” he added.

Grewal recalled how the couple used to deliver newspapers in a dangerous neighbourhood with big houses and trees.

On the work front, Grewal will be seen in Honeymoon opposite Jasmin Bhasin directed by Amar Preet Chhabra. The film will release on October 25.