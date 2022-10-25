‘Davos in the desert’ – PM Shehbaz seeks Saudi investment in green energy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday urged Saudi Arabia’s finance moguls to invest in green energy sector in Pakistan as such projects will help avoid pollution and improve air quality in the world.

The premier was addressing the Future Investment Initiative Summit, which is also dubbed as Davos in the desert, in Riyadh.

He said that Pakistan is ready to reach out to potential investors to grab the future for its coming generations. He said that technology has transformed every sector and it can cut through social, cultural and financial barriers and empower those who are equipped to leverage it. He said young women and men are crafting their careers through means of modern technology.

PM Shehbaz also proposed Future Investment Initiative to establish a satellite centre in one of Pakistan's leading universities to explore rapidly growing Pakistani market and spur innovation. He said the Satellite could become a centre of network of researchers, innovators, investors, and service providers to harness capacities, which if optimized would take Pakistan to high level of social and economic development, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Through Information Technology, E-Commerce and innovation we can overcome all challenges, especially political, economic, social, educational, and agricultural and climate change as well,” he said.

Prime Minister said being Punjab Chief Minister he empowered hundreds of thousands of youth through new digital world tools.