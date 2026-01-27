Gold prices fall by Rs1,500 after hitting historic high in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices hit the reverse gear in Pakistan on Tuesday after it surged to historic high due to rising safe-haven investments.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,500 to reach Rs530,562.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold fell by Rs1,286 to close at Rs416,980.

The precious commodity recorded a dip in international bullion market where per ounce price declined by $15 to reach $5,082.

Similarly, the silver prices dropped in Pakistan by Rs212 per tola to settle at Rs11,640 while the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs182 to reach Rs9,979.