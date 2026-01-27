PCB seeks two bulletproof vehicles for security of players during PAK-AUS series

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has requested the Punjab government to provide two bulletproof vehicles for transportation of players during the upcoming T20 series between Pakistan and Australia.

Reports said PCB is working closely with relevant security agencies to ensure enhanced safety measures for the visiting team.

These bulletproof vehicles will be specifically used for the protection of the Australian cricket team during their stay in Pakistan.

In light of the security concerns, all aspects of the guest team’s safety are being thoroughly addressed. The collaboration between PCB and the local authorities reflects the commitment to maintaining a secure environment for both the players and officials throughout the series.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board named a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The matches will take place on 29, 31 January, 1 February and will begin at 4pm PKT.

Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi have returned to the T20I squad after missing the three-match away series against Sri Lanka in January.

Shadab Khan will continue to build on his comeback in the previous T20I series and will form part of a strong spin-bowling contingent along with Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz and Usman Tariq.

Pakistan squad and player support personnel are expected to convene in Lahore on Saturday, 24 January and will begin their preparations for the series the following day.

Australia are set to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday, 28 February and will play just their second series in the format on Pakistan soil after a solitary T20I in April 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium.

16-member squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq