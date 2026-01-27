Khalid Hafeez Khan: Beloved Pakistani TV actor is No More

KARACHI – Pakistani showbiz industry is mourning demise of renowned TV actor Khalid Hafeez Khan as the tragic news left his fans, and colleagues, devastated.

Best remembered for his unforgettable role of Mr. Shameem in iconic PTV comedy drama Guest House, Khalid Hafeez Khan was celebrated for his flawless comic timing and powerful screen presence.

The funeral prayers of late TV star will be offered after Asr at H-11 cemetery in Islamabad, where friends, fellow artists, and heartbroken fans are expected to gather in large numbers to pay their final respects.

Khalid Hafeez Khan’s contribution to Pakistani television extended far beyond humor. Over the years, he appeared in numerous television dramas and stage productions, earning admiration for his versatility, professionalism, and rare ability to emotionally connect with viewers.

After tragic news, the showbiz fraternity flooded social media with emotional tributes. Many prominent actors and industry insiders described him as a mentor, a guiding force, and a sincere friend, crediting him for inspiring and nurturing young talent entering the field.

Fans, equally heartbroken, have filled digital platforms with nostalgic clips, famous dialogues, and scenes from his work, highlighting the lasting impression he left on Pakistani pop culture.

Khalid Hafeez Khan’s death has also reignited memories of Pakistan’s golden television era, a time when storytelling and performances were crafted with sincerity and timeless appeal.