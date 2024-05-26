Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Hussain has passed away in Karachi after a prolonged illness.

Talat Hussain, one of the pioneering voices of Radio Pakistan, breathed his last ayt age of 83 after remaining in intensive care at a private hospital in port city, Karachi Art Council president confirmed on Sunday. The last rites will be held on Sunday.

The demise of Family Pride star left showbiz industry shocked and grieving. Condolence messages poured in after the news broke on Sunday morning.

Talat was a legend actor known for a glittering career spanning decades, and he remained one of most beloved showbiz star.

In January 2024, Talat's daughter Tazeen Hussain revealed his father's battle with dementia. She discussed challenges with declining mental and physical health and even sheds light on memory loss, noting that he was finding it difficult to remember people and their names.

Talat Hussain

Talat Hussain Warsi appeared in several hit films, TV dramas, and plays, including Channel Four's serials "Traffik" and "Family Pride." Pakistani star also appeared in Indian film Sautan Ki Beti and made a guest appearance in the film Jinnah.

He was a faculty member at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Karachi in 2012.

Some of the iconic work of versatile actor includes Chiragh Jalta Raha, Mohabbat Mar Nahi Sakti. He also appeared in Actor in Law and even contributed to Turkish cinema with his role in Malkoçoğlu Ölüm Fedaileri.



More to follow...