Polling underway for by-elections in four NA, PA constituencies

GUJRANWALA/NOWSHERA – Voting in the by-election on two National Assembly and two Provincial Assembly started at 8:00 am today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is conducting by-polls on four vacant seats including NA-45 Kurram, NA-75 Sialkot, PP-51 Gujranwala, and PK-63 Nowshera.

Rangers and FC personnel have been deployed outside polling stations to avoid any unwanted circumstances.

The seat of NA-75 Tehsil Daska, District Sialkot was vacated after the death of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's Syed Iftikhar-ud-Din in August 2020. PA seat PP-51 Wazirabad was vacated after the death of PML-N MPA Chaudhry Shaukat Manzoor Cheema in June 2020 due to coronavirus.

A close contest is being expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Syeda Nosheen and riling party Amjad Malhi. TLP’s Muhammad Khalil Sindhu and the other seven independent candidates are also running for the National Assembly seat.

The number of registered voters in the constituency is around 4,94300 and 360 polling stations have been set up out of which 155 are declared sensitive and 25 are highly sensitive.

In NA-45, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Fakhr Zaman Khan is contesting against JUI’s Malik Jamil Khan.

In Nowshera, a close fight is expected between PML-N’s Ikhtiar Wali and PTI’s Omar Kakakhel on PK-63. The district administration has declared 39 polling stations as the most sensitive for the by-polls scheduled to be held in PK-63.

102 polling stations have been set up to facilitate 141,934 voters including 79,063 men and 62,871 women.