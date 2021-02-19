Rape victims to pay 25,000 for medical examination in KP

PESHAWAR – Medical examination of sexual assault victims will cost PKR 25,000 as the forensic department of Khyber Medical College University has proposed new charges for services.

The autopsy will cost PKR 5,000 for the local residents. In addition to this, the charges for keeping dead bodies in the cold storage will be Rs1500 for a single day while a fee of PKR 18,000 has been suggested for DNA testing.

The new policy was proposed on February 14 in a recent meeting of the Management Committee.

According to a department official, the 17 new charges were introduced to meet the operational expenditures of the department.

As per the new policy, autopsy cases for district Peshawar will cost Rs5,000 per case while for the cases referred from other districts the cost will be Rs25,000 per postmortem. Urine tests and alcohol analysis will cost Rs2,000 while poison detection tests will cost Rs4,000.

On the other hand, Dean KMCU Dr. Aurangzeb said that the new charges for services were just a proposal discussed in the meeting. The profits generated from these charges will go to the public exchequer that will help in the betterment of services.