FawadChaudhryMuafiMango trends on Twitter as netizens irked over tech minister's dance outside Wazir Khan Mosque

LAHORE – In a recent event in the Punjab capital, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been spotted swaying on the drum beats along with actor Shaan Shahid and singer Ali Zafar outside Wazir Khan Mosque.

Following the event on social media, Twitterati gets infuriated over the dance moves outside the mosque and referred to it as an act of violating its sanctity.

#FawadChaudhryMuafiMango trend on the Twitter and netizens ask the tech minister to apologise for the offensive act.

Here are some of the reactions to the event.

