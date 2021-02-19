#FawadChaudhryMuafiMango trends on Twitter as netizens irked over tech minister's dance outside Wazir Khan Mosque
Web Desk
10:45 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
#FawadChaudhryMuafiMango trends on Twitter as netizens irked over tech minister's dance outside Wazir Khan Mosque
Share

LAHORE – In a recent event in the Punjab capital, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been spotted swaying on the drum beats along with actor Shaan Shahid and singer Ali Zafar outside Wazir Khan Mosque.

Following the event on social media, Twitterati gets infuriated over the dance moves outside the mosque and referred to it as an act of violating its sanctity.

#FawadChaudhryMuafiMango trend on the Twitter and netizens ask the tech minister to apologise for the offensive act.

Here are some of the reactions to the event.

More From This Category
Five FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan attacks
11:21 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
Mars landing: NASA rover successfully lands on ...
11:45 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
Rape victims to pay 25,000 for medical ...
10:10 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
Polling underway for by-elections in four NA, PA ...
09:20 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
Four Senate candidates elected unopposed in Punjab
11:28 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
PM Imran stresses negotiated political settlement ...
10:39 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Deepika Padukone jumps on #PawriHoRahiHai bandwagon
06:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr