#FawadChaudhryMuafiMango trends on Twitter as netizens irked over tech minister's dance outside Wazir Khan Mosque
Share
LAHORE – In a recent event in the Punjab capital, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has been spotted swaying on the drum beats along with actor Shaan Shahid and singer Ali Zafar outside Wazir Khan Mosque.
Following the event on social media, Twitterati gets infuriated over the dance moves outside the mosque and referred to it as an act of violating its sanctity.
#FawadChaudhryMuafiMango trend on the Twitter and netizens ask the tech minister to apologise for the offensive act.
Here are some of the reactions to the event.
کیا یہ ھے ریاست مدینہ اپکا ضمیر مانتا ھے کہ ایسی تھی ریاست مدینہ?????? pic.twitter.com/75aLsrZqS5— رضا محمد بلوچ (@razamhmadbaloch) February 18, 2021
Dance to the rhythm of drums in Wazir Khan Mosque. That too, under the governance of our Islamic Republic of Pakistan's so-called Minister. Can they template the state of Madinah for such folks?? #FawadChaudhryMuafiMango pic.twitter.com/O0myLca5pC— Bnt e Muhammad (@AyeshaS43000561) February 19, 2021
The sanctity of the mosque was violated under the supervision of Fawad Dubo @baloch3_a #FawadChaudhryMuafiMango pic.twitter.com/EAJ6LPdsFA— Syed Mustafa Bukhari (@BukhariMustafa7) February 19, 2021
Shame on Fawad Chaudhry for disrespecting Wazir Khan mosque #FawadChaudhrymuafimango#MasjidWazirKhan #WazirKhanMosque pic.twitter.com/stXaIcwnBl— Mian Hamza (@MianHamzaMH) February 19, 2021
This is the federal Minister of Islamic Republic Pakistan.
A huge Question on the Riyast e Madina of Imran Khan?#FawadChaudhryMuafiMango #FawadDabbu pic.twitter.com/SuNubqpH3N— Ali Afzal Rao (@AliAfzalRao1) February 19, 2021
I am a supporter of PTI, but I am very much annoyed with this man.
He always do such bad things.
Imran khan Should remove this Person from ministry. #FawadChaudhryMuafiMango pic.twitter.com/r11zyiFYHg— Muhammad Ali Qureshi (@maqisbpk) February 19, 2021
Don't apologize to him but ask the institutions to arrest and punish him#FawadChaudhryMuafiMango pic.twitter.com/apt6w17Ase pic.twitter.com/aqBRYM2DGC— Ateeq Ul Rahman Gopang (@GopangAteeq) February 18, 2021
Most stupid man in Pakistan... #FawadChaudhryMuafiMango pic.twitter.com/3AwrWx92SI— FAWAD (@FawadKh09637318) February 18, 2021
فواد چوہدری آپ کو مسلمانوں کے جذبات مجروح کرنے پر معافی بھی مانگنی ہوگی اور وضاحت بھی دینی ہوگی #AfaqKhanVsFawadChaudhry#FawadChaudhryMuafiMango pic.twitter.com/YHGOKBltTG— Ghulam hussain shah (@Ghulamh78387117) February 19, 2021
Will these people made Madina's Riasat ?
There ways are worse than Non-muslims.February 18, 2021
Please give respect to these places, mosque is known as the house of Allah and these acts are not religious in fact opposite to Islam. Where we are going? Terrible
#FawadChaudhryMuafiMango pic.twitter.com/VMv1huJBTG— Haider Askari (@HaiderAskari88) February 19, 2021
- Mars landing: NASA rover successfully lands on ‘red planet’ to ...11:45 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
-
- #FawadChaudhryMuafiMango trends on Twitter as netizens irked over ...10:45 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Rape victims to pay 25,000 for medical examination in KP10:10 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-19- ...09:50 AM | 19 Feb, 2021
- Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh arrives in father’s rickshaw ...04:57 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda join #PawriHoRaiHai trend (VIDEOS)02:40 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Rihanna sparks outrage after posting topless photo, wearing pendant ...03:05 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021