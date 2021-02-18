FBR DC bears the brunt of raid on PTI candidate's factory ahead of Senate elections
Share
ISLAMABAD – A raid on a counterfeit cigarette factory allegedly owned by Faisal Saleem, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate for Senate election, has cost a Federal Board of Revenue officer dearly.
Arshad Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner of FBR-Peshawar, had reportedly sealed a factory owned by ruling party leader Faisal Saleem after conducting the raid this week.
Soon after the action, the authorities transferred Abbasi from Peshawar to Quetta.
Earlier, a report revealed that federal tax regulators faced difficulties to pursue a tax evasion case against the cigarette company.
A squad was formed under Sales Tax Act 1990 and Federal Excise Act 2005 to take action and a notice was served to the company. Later, political pressure withdrew the notification.
Faisal Saleem, who was the vice-chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT), had alleged that FBR was blackmailing him. He had denied owning the illegal cigarette company while the FBR’s stance was that the factory was being run by a company, registered in Mardan and owned by the family of Faisal Saleem.
ECP trashes PTI's objections, accepts Gillani's ... 09:20 AM | 18 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday accepted nomination papers of Pakistan ...
- PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private partnership by ...01:57 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- FBR DC bears the brunt of raid on PTI candidate's factory ahead of ...01:42 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
-
- Akbar Ayub – Matric-pass minister to preside additional law ...01:04 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan's top court returns 12-kanal land donated for Diamer-Bhasha ...12:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2021
- 'Pawri horai hai' girl Dananeer aspires to become a CSS officer06:40 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- B-Town actor Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19 infection06:00 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome a baby boy06:20 PM | 17 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021