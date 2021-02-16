PPP wins by-elections on two Sindh Assembly's seats: unofficial results

11:59 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
PPP wins by-elections on two Sindh Assembly's seats: unofficial results
Share

KARACHI – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory with in by-poll held in PS-43 constituency of Sanghar district and PS-88 in Malir on Tuesday.

As per unofficial results, PPP's Jam Shabbir Ali bagged 48,028 votes while PTI’s Mushtaq Junejo could secure only 6,925 votes in PS-43.

A total of seven candidates took part in the contest for Sindh Assembly’s seat, which is based on Jam Nawaz Ali taluka of Sanghar district.  The seat fell vacant after the demise of PPP’s provincial lawmaker Jam Madad Ali Khan in November last year.

Jam Shabbir Ali is the son of the deceased MPA and he successfully defended the seat of his father in the by-election.

Meanwhile, PPP's Yousaf Murtaza Baloch won by-elections in PS-88.

More From This Category
Pakistan Navy’s multinational AMAN-21 exercise ...
10:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan's parliament questions Twitter's ...
10:26 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
‘$500 million in 5 months’ – PM Imran hails ...
09:52 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
IMF, Pakistan agree ‘package of measures’ for ...
08:25 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
'Ban Chughtai Lab' trends on Twitter after ...
06:24 PM | 16 Feb, 2021
Pakistan slashes passport fee by 50 percent
04:37 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Netizens disappointed as Shaan, Ali Zafar dance outside Wazir Khan Mosque
08:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr