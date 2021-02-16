PPP wins by-elections on two Sindh Assembly's seats: unofficial results
KARACHI – The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory with in by-poll held in PS-43 constituency of Sanghar district and PS-88 in Malir on Tuesday.
As per unofficial results, PPP's Jam Shabbir Ali bagged 48,028 votes while PTI’s Mushtaq Junejo could secure only 6,925 votes in PS-43.
A total of seven candidates took part in the contest for Sindh Assembly’s seat, which is based on Jam Nawaz Ali taluka of Sanghar district. The seat fell vacant after the demise of PPP’s provincial lawmaker Jam Madad Ali Khan in November last year.
Jam Shabbir Ali is the son of the deceased MPA and he successfully defended the seat of his father in the by-election.
چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا پی ایس - 43 سانگھڑ اور پی ایس-88 ملیر پر پی پی پی امیدواران کی کامیابی پر پیغام— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 16, 2021
سانگھڑ اور ملیر سے پیپلز پارٹی کی کامیابی پورے پاکستان کے عوام کی کامیابی ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari
Meanwhile, PPP's Yousaf Murtaza Baloch won by-elections in PS-88.
