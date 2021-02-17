Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR 
08:30 AM | 17 Feb, 2021
WANA – Security forces gunned down three terrorists near Mir Ali, North Waziristan, the military media wing said Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forces cordoned off the area during the Intelligence-based operation. The terrorists opened fire at the Pakistan armed forces. During an intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed.

The terrorists belonged to the Aleem Khan group and were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces, and multiple explosions, ISPR said.

