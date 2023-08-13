PAF veteran gets medal of bravery for services in 1973 Arab-Israel war

KARACHI – The Pakistani Air Force (PAF) veteran, Air Commodore (retired) Sattar Alvi, has been recognised with the Syrian Medal of Bravery by the Syrian embassy for his contributions during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, as announced by the PAF on Sunday.
In October 1973, a coalition of Arab nations initiated a surprise attack on Israel to reclaim the territory lost to Israel during the third Arab-Israeli conflict in 1967. In the six-day war of 1967, Israel had seized Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, approximately half of Syria’s Golan Heights, and the West Bank territories that had been under Jordan’s control since 1948.
The 1973 war was a part of the broader Arab-Israeli conflict, characterized by numerous battles and wars since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.
On April 26, 1973, Air Commodore Alvi, then a young flight lieutenant, successfully shot down an Israeli Mirage aircraft while flying a Syrian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet amidst the ongoing conflict.
“The thirty-second aerial battle involving Flight Lt. Sattar Alvi showcased the bravery and expertise of Pakistani pilots in safeguarding Syrian airspace,” stated the PAF.
“This incident underscored the significance of swift reflexes, strategic acumen, and adeptness in aircraft handling during aerial combat. The outcome of this air engagement highlighted the resolve and valor of Pakistani pilots in defending the sovereignty of a fraternal nation and ensuring the security of its citizens.”
On behalf of the Syrian Arab Air Force and as per the directives of the Syrian government, Syria’s Ambassador Dr. Ramez Alraee presented Alvi with the Medal of Bravery, along with a Commemoration Certificate, according to the PAF.
“The recognition by the Syrian government stands as a moment of pride for the entire Pakistani nation and serves as an enduring source of motivation for generations to come,” the statement concluded.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.