Pakistan

PAF veteran gets medal of bravery for services in 1973 Arab-Israel war

Web Desk 02:43 PM | 13 Aug, 2023
PAF veteran gets medal of bravery for services in 1973 Arab-Israel war
Source: PAF

KARACHI – The Pakistani Air Force (PAF) veteran, Air Commodore (retired) Sattar Alvi, has been recognised with the Syrian Medal of Bravery by the Syrian embassy for his contributions during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, as announced by the PAF on Sunday.

In October 1973, a coalition of Arab nations initiated a surprise attack on Israel to reclaim the territory lost to Israel during the third Arab-Israeli conflict in 1967. In the six-day war of 1967, Israel had seized Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, approximately half of Syria’s Golan Heights, and the West Bank territories that had been under Jordan’s control since 1948.

The 1973 war was a part of the broader Arab-Israeli conflict, characterized by numerous battles and wars since the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

On April 26, 1973, Air Commodore Alvi, then a young flight lieutenant, successfully shot down an Israeli Mirage aircraft while flying a Syrian Air Force MiG-21 fighter jet amidst the ongoing conflict.

“The thirty-second aerial battle involving Flight Lt. Sattar Alvi showcased the bravery and expertise of Pakistani pilots in safeguarding Syrian airspace,” stated the PAF.

“This incident underscored the significance of swift reflexes, strategic acumen, and adeptness in aircraft handling during aerial combat. The outcome of this air engagement highlighted the resolve and valor of Pakistani pilots in defending the sovereignty of a fraternal nation and ensuring the security of its citizens.”

On behalf of the Syrian Arab Air Force and as per the directives of the Syrian government, Syria’s Ambassador Dr. Ramez Alraee presented Alvi with the Medal of Bravery, along with a Commemoration Certificate, according to the PAF.

“The recognition by the Syrian government stands as a moment of pride for the entire Pakistani nation and serves as an enduring source of motivation for generations to come,” the statement concluded.

