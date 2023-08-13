Shazeal Shoukat stuns in see-through saree

When Shazeal Shoukat says "face card never declines," the internet has to agree! Known for her impeccable style, the up-and-coming Pakistani actress has a knack for leaving her fans in awe of her beauty. The young starlet actively shares breathtaking pictures and her recent see-through saree avatar was no different.

Taking to Instagram, the Pakeeza Phupho actress had everyone's jaws dropped with pictures of her adorning a fully embroidered chiffon saree adorned. The exquisitely intricate sequin work from the collection of renowned designer Saba Rajput looked regal on Shoukat.

Exuding timeless beauty with a hint of modern touch, Shoukat's sartorial choice spoke volumes of her ability to blend tradition with contemporary fashion effortlessly.

To complement the ensemble, the Ghabrana Nahi Hai star went for a blood red lipstick, and statement earrings.

On the work front, Shoukat has showcased her acting prowess in Mann Aangan, Samjhota, Teri Rah Mein, Benaam including others.