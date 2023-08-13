Shazeal Shoukat stuns in see-through saree

When Shazeal Shoukat says "face card never declines," the internet has to agree! Known for her impeccable style, the up-and-coming Pakistani actress has a knack for leaving her fans in awe of her beauty. The young starlet actively shares breathtaking pictures and her recent see-through saree avatar was no different.
Taking to Instagram, the Pakeeza Phupho actress had everyone's jaws dropped with pictures of her adorning a fully embroidered chiffon saree adorned. The exquisitely intricate sequin work from the collection of renowned designer Saba Rajput looked regal on Shoukat.
Exuding timeless beauty with a hint of modern touch, Shoukat's sartorial choice spoke volumes of her ability to blend tradition with contemporary fashion effortlessly.
To complement the ensemble, the Ghabrana Nahi Hai star went for a blood red lipstick, and statement earrings.
On the work front, Shoukat has showcased her acting prowess in Mann Aangan, Samjhota, Teri Rah Mein, Benaam including others.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
