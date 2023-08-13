Search

Shazeal Shoukat stuns in see-through saree

Noor Fatima 03:48 PM | 13 Aug, 2023
Source: Shazeal Shoukat (Instagram)

When Shazeal Shoukat says "face card never declines," the internet has to agree! Known for her impeccable style, the up-and-coming Pakistani actress has a knack for leaving her fans in awe of her beauty. The young starlet actively shares breathtaking pictures and her recent see-through saree avatar was no different.

Taking to Instagram, the Pakeeza Phupho actress had everyone's jaws dropped with pictures of her adorning a fully embroidered chiffon saree adorned. The exquisitely intricate sequin work from the collection of renowned designer Saba Rajput looked regal on Shoukat.

Exuding timeless beauty with a hint of modern touch, Shoukat's sartorial choice spoke volumes of her ability to blend tradition with contemporary fashion effortlessly.

To complement the ensemble, the Ghabrana Nahi Hai star went for a blood red lipstick, and statement earrings.

On the work front, Shoukat has showcased her acting prowess in Mann Aangan, Samjhota, Teri Rah Mein, Benaam including others.

Shazeal Shoukat’s new dance video wins over internet

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

