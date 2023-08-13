COMSATS University Lahore’s Merit List 2023

LAHORE — One of Pakistan's major public university, preferred by thousands of students for computer science and IT programmes, COMSATS University CUI Lahore campus has released the First Merit List 2023.

With a wide range of academic programmes (ranging from basic sciences to cutting-edge emerging technologies) and a network of inter-disciplinary research centres, CUI, established in 1998, is one of Pakistan's quickly expanding research-based institutions. This makes it an excellent place for higher education leading to MS and PhD degrees.

Since the day it was founded, CUI has experienced diverse growth in terms of campuses (it currently has eight fully functional campuses), number of students, faculty members, academic programmes, research output, and public outreach, which has helped it become a well-liked option for undergraduate as well as graduate programmes.

According to the Higher Education Commission's HEC Ranking 2015, published in February 2016, CUI is currently ranked at Number 03 in General Universities of Pakistan, Number 1 in Computer Science and IT, and Number 2 in Research Productivity in Pakistan. CUI has most recently been listed as one of the top 250 Asian universities.

Additionally, CU created the Student Startup Business Centre (SSBC) to encourage and support innovation and entrepreneurship in the academic setting.

COMSATS Lahore merit list 2023

The merit list for COMSAT Lahore has been released, and the closing merits for undergraduate programmes are listed below.

Program Name Closing Merit BS Computer Science 87.36% BS Software Engineering 85.6% BS Computer Engineering 83.09% BS Electrical Engineering 76.74% Pharm-D 83.52% BS Chemical Engineering 50% BBA 50% BS Accounting & Finance 50% BS Psychology 50% BS English 50% BS Media & Communication Studies 50% BS Statistics with Data Science 50% BS Chemistry 50% BS Physics 50% BS Mathematics 50% BS Economics 50%

To check the merit status, candidates are recommended to log in to their online Admission Portal accounts at http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/Home/lndex. Selected candidates are urged to print the OFFER LITTER and the FEE CHALLAN and follow the procedures.

Fee for first merit list must be submitted by August 19, 2023.