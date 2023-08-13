COMSATS University Lahore’s Merit List 2023

LAHORE — One of Pakistan's major public university, preferred by thousands of students for computer science and IT programmes, COMSATS University CUI Lahore campus has released the First Merit List 2023.
With a wide range of academic programmes (ranging from basic sciences to cutting-edge emerging technologies) and a network of inter-disciplinary research centres, CUI, established in 1998, is one of Pakistan's quickly expanding research-based institutions. This makes it an excellent place for higher education leading to MS and PhD degrees.
Since the day it was founded, CUI has experienced diverse growth in terms of campuses (it currently has eight fully functional campuses), number of students, faculty members, academic programmes, research output, and public outreach, which has helped it become a well-liked option for undergraduate as well as graduate programmes.
According to the Higher Education Commission's HEC Ranking 2015, published in February 2016, CUI is currently ranked at Number 03 in General Universities of Pakistan, Number 1 in Computer Science and IT, and Number 2 in Research Productivity in Pakistan. CUI has most recently been listed as one of the top 250 Asian universities.
Additionally, CU created the Student Startup Business Centre (SSBC) to encourage and support innovation and entrepreneurship in the academic setting.
COMSATS Lahore merit list 2023
The merit list for COMSAT Lahore has been released, and the closing merits for undergraduate programmes are listed below.
|Program Name
|Closing Merit
|BS Computer Science
|87.36%
|BS Software Engineering
|85.6%
|BS Computer Engineering
|83.09%
|BS Electrical Engineering
|76.74%
|Pharm-D
|83.52%
|BS Chemical Engineering
|50%
|BBA
|50%
|BS Accounting & Finance
|50%
|BS Psychology
|50%
|BS English
|50%
|BS Media & Communication Studies
|50%
|BS Statistics with Data Science
|50%
|BS Chemistry
|50%
|BS Physics
|50%
|BS Mathematics
|50%
|BS Economics
|50%
To check the merit status, candidates are recommended to log in to their online Admission Portal accounts at http://admissions.comsats.edu.pk/Home/lndex. Selected candidates are urged to print the OFFER LITTER and the FEE CHALLAN and follow the procedures.
Fee for first merit list must be submitted by August 19, 2023.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
